OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Holiday cheer is alive and well in Owensboro as Christmas at Panther Creek kicked off in Daviess County on Friday.

The outdoor light tour at Panther Creek Park is open every night until January 2, dazzling visitors with over 400,000 lights. Admission is $5 per vehicle, and the money will to go to 5 nonprofits, including the Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament and the Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department.