OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Highlands Latin School in Owensboro will be welcoming students for the first time ever this upcoming fall. Classical, Christian and traditional are the three defining qualities the school promotes itself as.

“Highlands Latin is an organization dedicated to the establishment and growth of classical Christian schools,” it says on the school’s website.

Owensboro is the fourth full-time location for Highlands, as there are also campuses in Louisville, Indianapolis and Orlando.

Officials with Highlands Latin School say part of their mission is to educate students to the highest standards of the classical tradition, so that they may grow in knowledge, wisdom and the love of the Lord.

You can learn more about the school by going to their website highlandslatin.org/owensboro.

