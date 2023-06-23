HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Community members were up bright and early Friday morning to spend some time talking to Owensboro Police officers and detectives.

“Coffee with a Cop” brought dozens out to Deloris’ Café, an “old school” diner on Triplett Street in the center of the city.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Police Department)

The event kicked off at 7 a.m. and ran for two hours while residents chatted away with officers from the police department.

“Thanks to OPD for giving us the opportunity to participate in coffee with a cop!” said Deloris’ Café owners on social media. “We appreciate all you do.”

Coffee with a Cop was launched in 2011 as a way for the community and law enforcement officers to build a relationship — one cup at a time.