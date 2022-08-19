OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to the RiverPark Center.

According to the RiverPark Center’s website, The Kentucky Headhunters are a band that plays a hybrid of honky tonk, blues, and Southern rock. Confederate Railroad first rolled onto the national country music scene in the early 90s.

Some of the songs from The Kentucky Headhunters include “Dumas Walker,” “Oh Lonesome Me,” and “Chug A Lug.” Confederate Railroad has hits that include “Trashy Women”, “When You Leave That Way You Can Never Go Back”, and “She Never Cried.”

Public tickets go on sale August 22 at 9 a.m. Use the presale code KHH to get early access tickets here. The event will happen on March 11, 2023, starting at 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

More information about the event can be found here. For more information about The Kentucky Headhunters check out this website, and to learn more about Confederate Railroad check out this website.