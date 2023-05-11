OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Cooking teams are getting ready for a celebration of food and culture in downtown Owensboro.

This year’s BBQ and Barrels, which is replacing the International Bar-B-Q Festival, kicks off Friday with dozens of food and art vendors.

The Our Lady of Lourdes church team started cooking burgoo and smoking meat earlier Thursday.

We’re told they’re preparing about 400 pounds of pork for sandwiches and two kettles of burgoo. It takes about 20 people to get all that food ready.

“Can’t give away our secret, but the one I can tell you is love,” says Drew Hardesty, member of the Our Lady of Lourdes cooking team. “There’s a lot of love that goes into this.”

There will be 19 barbecue vendors this year. You can find more information by clicking here.