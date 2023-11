HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the City of Owensboro say that Cottage Drive from Parrish Court to Walnut Street will be closed for sewer repairs starting Monday, November 6.

Officials say that crews with the Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) will be working on this project for a period of 2 weeks, given no delays or inclement weather. Traffic will be detoured during this closure. City officials are reminding drivers to use caution and pay close attention while driving in this area.