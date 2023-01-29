HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Soon-to-be married couples from across the Tri-State gathered in Owensboro Sunday afternoon for “Your Perfect Day Wedding Show”.

The couples met one-on-one with wedding professionals to help plan their “big day”. Formal attire and wedding gowns were showcased at the Owensboro Convention Center. There were more than 30 vendors for make up, hair, décor and other wedding services.

“This is the foundation of really great memories, right?” says General Manager Jeff Esposito. “Weddings are so special. And we want to take care to help people plan whatever their vision is.”

This is the ninth time the annual “Your Perfect Day Wedding Show” has been held.