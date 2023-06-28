HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The court date for a 16-year-old boy accused of murder in Owensboro has been pushed back two weeks.

Police say the teenage suspect believed to be behind the shooting death of Gaymee Paw, 16, had a court appearance Wednesday morning. We’re told the case was set for an arraignment to schedule a date and time for a “transfer hearing”.

RELATED: County attorney seeks to have Owensboro teen tried as an adult in homicide case

Just before the case was about to be called in District Court, the county’s attorney was informed the teen suspect had hired private counsel. According to the attorney’s office, the suspect’s new attorney requested a continuance on the arraignment to the next available court date, which is July 12.

We’re told the judge granted the request, which is commonly made by newly-hired attorneys entering a case.

Officials say the suspect’s attorney then requested the teenager be released with an ankle monitor, which was denied by the judge. The juvenile suspect will remain in detention.

The Daviess County Attorneys Office tells us the case is now set for arraignment on July 12, 2023, and the County Attorney hopes to get a date and time for a transfer hearing at the next court date. According to officials, the attorney’s office is looking into having the suspect tried as an adult.

The second juvenile that was charged in relation to this murder was also in court Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the judge ruled that the suspect will be detained until at least the next court date, which is set an arraignment on July 3, 2023.

Since this suspect is not charged with a capital offense, officials are unsure if the attorney’s office will attempt to have the suspect tried as an adult.