HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) invited people to “Cover the Cruiser” in support of Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).

KSP says posts across the state will have a designated cruiser parked and will encourage the public to cover their cruisers with custom SOKY stickers. Police say Kentuckians can buy a sticker for a minimum $1 donation at this location and place them on the Trooper’s cruiser.

In Owensboro, there was a cruiser at Dee’s Diner from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

People can find out how to donate to SOKY by going to this page.