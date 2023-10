HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Police Department, New Hartford Road is shut down as police investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

OPD says that the rider of the motorcycle has been taken to a hospital. We are waiting to hear more about any possible injuries. At this time, OPD is asking drivers to avoid the area of New Hartford between Veach Road and Foors Lane.

This is a developing story.