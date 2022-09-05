DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – For a limited time only, Daviess County Animal Care and Control is offering cats for free.

A post on Facebook states that through September 17, all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, ready for adoption and are located at the shelter have waived adoption fees, and no adoption application is required.

The post says these cats are inside only cats, and the limit is two cats per household. All cats have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. It is asked that people please bring a cat crate if they plan to adopt. Cat carrier boxes can be bought for $5.

Adoption hours are:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed 11:30 to 12 p.m.

A list of adoptable animals can be found here. You can contact Daviess County Animal Care and Control by calling 270-685-8275 or emailing dcacanimals@yahoo.com.