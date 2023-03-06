OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County High School students from the DCPS Engineering Academy will be invited to a world championship.

Officials say the team, known as Crimson, secured their spot with their individual skills score earned by a combination of driving and programming with a total of 246 points. Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) says the team’s combined score ranks them in the top 6% of the world, which means they’ve earned an invitation to the World Championship.

DCPS says DCHS Crimson’s VEX Robotics Competition team is comprised of Jacob Fulcher, Samuel Fleming and Carson Decker. Officials say to prepare for the tournament, the group worked together to design, build and program a robot that could quickly and efficiently solve specific challenges that come with playing Spin Up.

Jonathan Leohr, the team’s head coach, said, “As a teacher in the Engineering Academy… it just made sense to house both school’s teams in one place… This is the first year we have ever qualified for the World Championship, and we did it by just one point. It is truly a marvelous accomplishment as we have to face off with some of the best in the world. This particular group has led the way not only in the construction and programming of their robot, but in their leadership skills…”