OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Gary Mattingly, a current DCPS (Daviess County Public Schools) Special Law Enforcement Officer (SLEO) has been named the new Lead Officer, following Youngman’s leave.

On Monday, Daviess County Public Schools announced who will be taking over Sheriff-Elect Brad Youngman’s position as DCPS Police Lead Special Law Enforcement Officer (SLEO). These changes will go into effect on January 1.

DCPS says Mattingly is currently at Daviess County Middle School (DCMS) and will continue to serve DCMS and surrounding Elementary Schools in his new role. Mattingly has over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, and officials say he also was a member of the Kentucky National Guard for eight years and has been a member of the United States Army Reserve since 2018.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity as the Lead SLEO with the DCPS Police Department. DCPS Police will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies to keep our DCPS family safe. My goal for the DCPS Police Department is to ensure the SLEO program has a distinguished future, building from the vision of the DCPS Board Members, and Superintendent Matt Robins. I want to give thanks to Officer Brad Youngman for his support and creating a great foundation to work from,” said Mattingly.