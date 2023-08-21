HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office held their weekly staff meeting at Dee’s Diner to show appreciation to the restaurant after a tumultuous last few days.

The Sheriff’s Office says the diner was “unfairly dragged into the spotlight” after being swept up in a drug smuggling investigation.

A few days ago, it was reported that six suspects were charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into a Daviess County courtroom to a man waiting to stand trial. It was later revealed two of the suspects were on the diner’s staff. The diner and the Sheriff’s Office put statements on Facebook describing the situation.

In addition to holding the meeting at the diner in order to show a sign of respect for the owners and staff that were not involved, the Sheriff’s Office presented a token of appreciation to the restaurant.