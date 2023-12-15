HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Three people were arrested following a search warrant in Owensboro.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office states at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, detectives with the Special Investigations Unit, General Investigations Unit and Patrol Units executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of East 5th Street.

Authorities state the warrant was in response to complaints from the community about an ongoing drug problem at the location.

In addition to the three arrests, authorities say methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and synthetic cannabis were found.

Margret Fuqua, 32, and Sean Sheets, 37, were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Synthetic Drugs. Joshua Meyer, 37, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.