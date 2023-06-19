HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took one into custody for allegedly dealing meth.

According to officials, the unit has been receiving tips from local citizens about drug trafficking in the 900 block of East 15th Street in Owensboro for four months. Police arrested Layna L. Brown, 41, on June 16 after the unit made controlled buys from Brown.

Officials state Brown is being housed at the Daviess County Detention Center charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamines (2nd offense) and possession of marijuana.