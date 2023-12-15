OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms that the Owensboro Fire Department is currently trying to remove a vehicle from the Ohio River at English Park.

The Owensboro Police Department says they believe that this may be connected to a missing persons case. Police say that video surveillance at the park’s boat ramp shows a vehicle drive into the river just after midnight on December 13. At this point, police cannot confirm that the vehicle in question is the missing person’s.

Divers and a tow truck service are at the scene.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information.