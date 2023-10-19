OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A volunteer group, Guys and Ties, met in Owensboro to teach young men some of the basic skills used in adult life. They kicked off their annual mentoring event with a half-hour workshop where they taught a group of 8th graders from Burns Middle School how to tie a tie.

Once a month throughout the year, the group will teach the men many other skills, including managing a budget, how to dress professionally and how to change a tire. Officials with the group say tying a tie is a good place to start because it’s a simple thing that can have a big effect.