HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department states three people were arrested following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.
OPD states on Monday, dispatch received information that two vehicles were driving in a reckless manner on the Wendell Ford Expressway with one allegedly point a firearm.
During the call, officers were reportedly dispatched to the intersection of Frederica and West 25th streets for a collision involving one of the suspected vehicles.
Officials say officers in another area observed the second vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, and inside, officers located multiple loaded firearms including a Draco AK47 pistol.
A K9 was reportedly used, and it issued a positive alert. A search resulted in the seizure of firearms, numerous loaded magazines, hydrocodone pills, marijuana and a large sum of cash.
The following people were arrested for the following charges after an investigation.
Preston Williams, 31, Owensboro
- Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense
- Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds), 1st Offense
OPD states Williams has previously been charged with the following:
- Murder
- Manslaughter, 1st Degree
- Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (two counts)
- Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Robbery, 1st Degree
- Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree
- Probation Violation for Felony Offense
- Kidnapping – Adult (2 Counts)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Less than or equal to two grams of Methamphetamine)
- Parole Violation Warrant (two counts)
- Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree
- Persistent Felony Offender
- Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree
Tyler English, 26, Owensboro
- Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (six counts)
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense
- Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense
OPD states English has previously been charged with the following:
- Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
- Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
- Fraudulent Firearm Transaction
- Theft of All others $1,000 less than $10,000
- Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
- Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury (two counts)
- Assault 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)
- Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO (two counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (two counts)
Aaron Dixon, 30, Hartford, Kentucky
- Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense
- Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense
OPD states Dixon has previously been charged with the following:
- Rape, 3rd Degree (two counts)
- Sodomy 3rd Degree (two counts)
- Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer Re: Sex Offenses
- Custodial Interference
- Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree