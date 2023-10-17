HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department states three people were arrested following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.

OPD states on Monday, dispatch received information that two vehicles were driving in a reckless manner on the Wendell Ford Expressway with one allegedly point a firearm.

During the call, officers were reportedly dispatched to the intersection of Frederica and West 25th streets for a collision involving one of the suspected vehicles.

Officials say officers in another area observed the second vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, and inside, officers located multiple loaded firearms including a Draco AK47 pistol.

A K9 was reportedly used, and it issued a positive alert. A search resulted in the seizure of firearms, numerous loaded magazines, hydrocodone pills, marijuana and a large sum of cash.

The following people were arrested for the following charges after an investigation.

Preston Williams, 31, Owensboro

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense

Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds), 1st Offense

OPD states Williams has previously been charged with the following:

Murder

Manslaughter, 1st Degree

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (two counts)

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Robbery, 1st Degree

Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree

Probation Violation for Felony Offense

Kidnapping – Adult (2 Counts)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Less than or equal to two grams of Methamphetamine)

Parole Violation Warrant (two counts)

Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree

Persistent Felony Offender

Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree

Tyler English, 26, Owensboro

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (six counts)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense

Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense

OPD states English has previously been charged with the following:

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree

Fraudulent Firearm Transaction

Theft of All others $1,000 less than $10,000

Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury

Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury (two counts)

Assault 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)

Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO (two counts)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (two counts)

Aaron Dixon, 30, Hartford, Kentucky

Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense

Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense

OPD states Dixon has previously been charged with the following:

Rape, 3rd Degree (two counts)

Sodomy 3rd Degree (two counts)

Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer Re: Sex Offenses

Custodial Interference

Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree