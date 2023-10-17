HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department states three people were arrested following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.

OPD states on Monday, dispatch received information that two vehicles were driving in a reckless manner on the Wendell Ford Expressway with one allegedly point a firearm.

During the call, officers were reportedly dispatched to the intersection of Frederica and West 25th streets for a collision involving one of the suspected vehicles.

Officials say officers in another area observed the second vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, and inside, officers located multiple loaded firearms including a Draco AK47 pistol.

A K9 was reportedly used, and it issued a positive alert. A search resulted in the seizure of firearms, numerous loaded magazines, hydrocodone pills, marijuana and a large sum of cash.

The following people were arrested for the following charges after an investigation.

Preston Williams, 31, Owensboro

  • Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds), 1st Offense

OPD states Williams has previously been charged with the following:

  • Murder
  • Manslaughter, 1st Degree
  • Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (two counts)
  • Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
  • Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
  • Robbery, 1st Degree
  • Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree
  • Probation Violation for Felony Offense
  • Kidnapping – Adult (2 Counts)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Less than or equal to two grams of Methamphetamine)
  • Parole Violation Warrant (two counts)
  • Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree
  • Persistent Felony Offender
  • Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree

Tyler English, 26, Owensboro

  • Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree (six counts)
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense

OPD states English has previously been charged with the following:

  • Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
  • Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree
  • Fraudulent Firearm Transaction
  • Theft of All others $1,000 less than $10,000
  • Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
  • Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury (two counts)
  • Assault 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)
  • Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO (two counts)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (two counts)

Aaron Dixon, 30, Hartford, Kentucky

  • Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (8 ounces less than 5 pounds) 1st Offense

OPD states Dixon has previously been charged with the following:

  • Rape, 3rd Degree (two counts)
  • Sodomy 3rd Degree (two counts)
  • Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer Re: Sex Offenses
  • Custodial Interference
  • Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, 2nd Degree
  • Aaron Dixon (Courtesy: Daviess County Detention Center)
  • Tyler English (Courtesy: Daviess County Detention Center)
  • Preston Williams (Courtesy: Daviess County Detention Center)