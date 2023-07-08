OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance hosted its first Gala Day since the COVID-19 pandemic began Saturday.

Free burgers and hot dogs were distributed inside the Dugan Best Recreation Center along with other food vendors outside.

Staff from Owensboro Health were also inside tabling and sharing life-saving practices like CPR.

The neighborhood alliance says it is important to have the Dugan Best residents gather to support each other’s well-being.

“I live in this neighborhood, and I’m always concerned about what goes in my neighborhood,” said Bobby McCormick, who serves as the alliance’s chairperson. “That’s why I spend time trying to pull everything together, and I enjoy it. Sometimes it’s frustrating, but I enjoy it.”