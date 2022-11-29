OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say singing, dancing, comedy, art and magic are just a few of the many talents the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department are searching for in the first-ever “Dugan’s Got Talent.”

A news release says the talent show will take place at the Dugan Best Recreation Center and is open to high school students in the Owensboro – Daviess County area, allowing young local performers the opportunity to compete for a $4,000 scholarship.

“Dugan’s Got Talent is our brand-new event, and we couldn’t be more excited about it,” Michael Gray, Recreation Supervisor and Director of the center said. “It’s an incredible opportunity to be able to give back to the community in such a fun way, and for our youth to get a chance to show off their unique skills and talents.”

Officials say auditions will be accepted February 6 through February 17. To enter, each contestant must submit a 30-second maximum video of their best talent. Acts must be family-friendly with no foul or inappropriate language. Contestants must be between the ages of 14 to 18, attend a local high school and reside in the Owensboro – Daviess County area. No more than six people can be in a single act, and each individual can only submit and participate in one act.

The news release says once auditions are closed, 24 contestants will be chosen for a public vote to determine ten finalists. The finalists will then perform their acts live on April 14 at Dugan Best Recreation Center. From there, the grand-prize winner will be selected by a group of local celebrity judges and awarded a scholarship. On the day of the live show, Dugan Best Recreation Center will be closed to the public. Access will only be granted if a ticket has been purchased for the event.

The first-place winner will receive a one-time $4,000 scholarship. The second-place finisher will receive a one-time $500 scholarship, while third and fourth-place finishers will each receive a one-time $250 scholarship.

For more information on eligibility, rules, or to enter, go to this website.