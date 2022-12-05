OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Edge Ice Center is gearing up for a busy holiday season with plenty of fun holiday happenings for the whole family, according to officials.

Officials say the kick-off to the season takes place December 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Edge Ice Center’s first “Whoville Skate,” featuring the Grinch and Santa. Admission is only $6 per person and includes admission, skate rental, and free hot chocolate.

A news release says through December 19 to 23, visitors can participate in the first “Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt” during public skating sessions. Session times are noon to 4 p.m. Attendees who find all the elves will be eligible for prizes. A different hunt will be offered daily with different prizes given out. Admission is $6 per person, and includes skate rental.

Officials say extra public sessions scheduled from December 26 through 31 will give visitors lots of opportunities. Afternoon and evening sessions will take place daily, Monday through Friday. Daytime sessions are from noon to 4 p.m.; evening sessions Monday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m.

The news release says come New Year’s Eve, the Edge will celebrate with its annual “Glow-in-the-Dark New Year’s Eve Bash.” Officials say there will b a live DJ, glow sticks, and party favors at midnight. Event hours are 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and admission is $15 per person, including admission and skate rental. For New Year’s Day, the Edge will be open 1-3:30 p.m.

The news release says attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 for all events and skating sessions. For more information on all the holiday events taking place at the Edge Ice Center call 270-687-8720, or visit this website.