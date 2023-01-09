OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Empowerment Academy has received an $85,000 grant from Truist Foundation to fund construction for the Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign to build a long-term housing facility.

A news release says the Empowerment Academy’s mission is to provide housing and life skills training that will prepare homeless high school students for success.

Calvin Barker, Truist regional president for Kentucky/Ohio, says, “Safe and stable housing is fundamental to creating better educational opportunities and outcomes for children throughout our community and helps to build stronger economic foundations for their future. We are proud to lend our support to this effort which aligns with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

Officials say construction is expected to be finished within six months of raising the remaining $450,000 needed to complete the project. The press release says the facility will have 18 bedrooms, six bathrooms, a Teaching and Learning Kitchen, laundry rooms, dining area, library and study areas, plus a house parent suite when complete.