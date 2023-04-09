OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Sheila K. Foundation hosted their annual Easter in the Park at Kendall-Perkins Park in Owensboro this weekend.

The event included an egg hunt, the Easter Bunny, food, inflatables and more. Justin Davidson, founder of the Sheila K. Foundation, has put on the event for the past seven years in honor of his mother who passed away from lung cancer.

“It feels good, man. The weather always turns out to be okay, too,” he tells us. “Everybody’s welcome here. It’s just amazing to see all the kids smiling about this, you know.”

Davidson wasn’t alone — local motorcycle club “Strictly 2s” also gave back. They helped the foundation by hiding eggs, grilling burgers and passing out bikes to the winners of giveaways.

“It just feels really good to be able to just be a part of something bigger than ourselves, you know. Just to give back to all these kids out here,” says Tim Collier, president of the club.

The Sheila K. Foundation says they also have a scholarship offered for graduating seniors to be presented at the annual Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament.