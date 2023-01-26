OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in celebration of Fast Lane Auto Repair’s second new location.

The owners tell us they hope the new shop will allow them to provide dealership quality service.

“I really enjoy it — I’ve got my son in law working with me and now I’ve got my son working here with me hopefully one day they are going to take over the business, keep it going on after I get out of the business myself,” says owner Tony Lane.

There are no plans currently for another location — they say this is all they need. You can visit them at their new location on 1709 Breckinridge Street.