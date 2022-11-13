GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle.

Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, lost control of his vehicle and struck the guardrail on the south side of the road. Authorities believe road conditions led to this fatal accident.

The vehicle reportedly flipped over an embankment and came to a rest on its top.

