HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A female juvenile has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Owensboro.

The Owensboro Police Department states on Monday at 9:11 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Orchard Street for a stabbing in the 1000 block of West 5th Street where they found a female juvenile with a stab wound to her right arm.

Police state detectives were called, and a female juvenile suspect was identified and located the next day.

Police say the juvenile was charged with second degree assault after being interviewed and transported to the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center.

OPD says the juvenile has a long list of previous charges including:

Five (5)counts of fourth degree Assault (minor injury)

Two (2) counts of fourth degree Assault (no visible injury)

One (1) count of third-degree Terroristic Threatening

Three (3) Counts of second-degree Disorderly Conduct

Ten (10) counts of Abuse of a Teacher

Three (3) Counts of third-degree Criminal Mischief

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.