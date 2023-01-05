OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire.

The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told us the smoke was coming from all sides of the strip mall.

OFD says the fire was under control within minutes, and used ladder trucks on both sides of the building to contain the fire. The cause is under investigation.