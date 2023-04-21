HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Crews battled a house fire on the 2400 block of French Street in Owensboro early Friday morning.

According to the Owensboro Fire Department, fire officials were dispatched to the home around 6:30 a.m. after a caller stated smoke was possibly coming from the attic.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Fire Department)

Firefighters arrived and found a single story residential structure fire in one room. As other units arrived to help with primary search and ventilation, other crews on scene contained the fire from spreading beyond that room.

“It was quick, efficient, and safe work that went well because of the timing of the 911 call and the quick dispatch by our partners at Central Dispatch,” says the Owensboro Fire Department.

Officials did not say whether or not any occupants of the home were displaced after the fire.