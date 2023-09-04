HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department (OFD) spent Sunday afternoon trying to free a dog.

OFD says on Sunday Rescue 1 and Fire 95 responded to a report of a canine stuck under a storage shed. Firefighters say after chasing a cat under the structure the dog had spent over an hour without being able to get back out.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Fire Department)

OFD says its guys on Rescue 1 put the rescue rated airbags to work to raise the shed enough to free the trapped animal.

A spokesperson for the department posted, “The family pet was unharmed and was returned to its grateful owners ready for a bath and the next cat to chase…”