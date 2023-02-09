OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside.

Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home.

(Courtesy: Owensboro Fire Department)

OFD says firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room it started in. Although the fire hadn’t spread, officials say the entire house was damaged by smoke and water.

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out without injuries. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.