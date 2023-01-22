OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Travelers in Owensboro may soon be able to hop on daily flights to Charlotte, North Carolina in the near future.

Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport says they recently accepted new bids for an Essential Air Service provider.

Last week, the Airport Board recommended a proposal by Contour Airlines to provide service to Charlotte daily on a 30-passenger jet.

“Charlotte Douglas International Airport – CLT is a major hub for American Airlines and ranks among the world’s top 10 busiest airports with service to 179 destinations, including 36 international locations,” says city officials.

The EAS recommendation is currently pending Department of Transportation approval. You can currently book direct flights out of Owensboro to Orlando, Nashville and Saint Louis.