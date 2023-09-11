HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A free paper shredding collection event is scheduled for September 15 at the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot.

Officials say Piranha Mobile Shredding will collect documents for destruction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and this event is open to all Daviess County residents, businesses and institutions with a 100 lb. limit per person. City officials say people should bring old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms.

(Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

(Courtesy: Daviess County Fiscal Court)

People are asked to please contact the Daviess County Solid Waste Department with any questions at (270) 229-4484.