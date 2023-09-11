HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A free paper shredding collection event is scheduled for September 15 at the Owensboro Sportscenter parking lot.
Officials say Piranha Mobile Shredding will collect documents for destruction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and this event is open to all Daviess County residents, businesses and institutions with a 100 lb. limit per person. City officials say people should bring old files, receipts, canceled checks and tax forms.
People are asked to please contact the Daviess County Solid Waste Department with any questions at (270) 229-4484.