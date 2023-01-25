OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Brescia University, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Murray State University, Western Kentucky University and Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) are hosting the inaugural Regional Diversity Conference in Owensboro February 2 through 3 at OCTC’s campus.

Matt Alschbach, co-chair of OCTC’s work group, says, “The idea came from OCTC’s Cultural Competency Work Group, the core group of the local college president’s discussed it and we were off and running! The ultimate goal was to bring our community together and offer people the opportunity to explore and engage in all aspects of diversity.”

A news release says the two-day event is free and open to the community. It will be held on OCTC’s Main Campus, but the sessions will be available online through Microsoft Teams. Officials say breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be provided and a reception for registered participants is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. The deadline for registration is January 31.

Officials say topics include discussing disabilities, the future of the Spanish language in the United States, diversifying the workplace, intersectionality and more. Anyone interested in participating may register for the event here, and the complete slate of sessions are posted on the event Facebook page.

The deadline to sign up for this event is January 31. For more information please contact sharmy.davis@kctcs.edu.