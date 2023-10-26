HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Francine Marseille has confirmed that she is no longer the executive director of Friday After 5, the Owensboro event venue, following a mutual decision between her and the venue’s board.

In speaking with Eyewitness News, Marseille says the decision was financially-motivated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Marseille says the venue never truly recovered from. She says that both she and the board agreed that it would be best if funding was better utilized for the community if she stepped down.