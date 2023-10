HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the city of Owensboro have announced that crews will close a lane of East Parrish Avenue near Chautauqua Park on Friday, October 20.

Officials say the closure will start at 10:00 a.m. and is expected to last one hour. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic at this time, and drivers are asked to use caution and pay attention while in the area.