HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The organization Friends of Sinners (FOS) have hired a new operations director.

Officials say Thomas Galloway is a FOS alumnus and was formerly the Director of Operations at the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

“We are all very excited to get Tom on board.” Said Jordan Wilson, FOS development director. “We wanted someone who is going to be passionate about the work we do with experience, so Tom was the perfect.”