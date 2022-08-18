OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Sinners, a local drug recovery program, is hosting its 13th annual Unchained event.

A news release says the event will happen in Owensboro, August 20, at Chautauqua Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The organization says there will be live Christian musicians, a bouncy slide for kids and Spider-Man will show up. There are also plenty of activities for adults, too.

The organization says there will be a silent auction with thousands of dollars’ worth of items including vacation getaways and more. Many nonprofits in and around Owensboro will have resource tables set up and Friends of Sinners will be giving away prizes every five minutes. Everyone is welcome.