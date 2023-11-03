HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Friends of Sinners (FOS) received a $40,000 grant from Truist Foundation to help with the renovation of their new men’s recovery facility in Owensboro.

A news release says Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered, drug recovery program in Owensboro. For the last year FOS has been raising funds to renovate its new 16,000 square foot facility. The nonprofit raises funds through monthly donors, annual fundraisers and applying for grants. About six months ago, FOS applied for a grant from Truist to help renovate its new facility.

“We are so excited. Our community has really been rallying around us to see our new facility completed,” says Jordan Wilson, FOS Development Director.