OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Central Dispatch confirmed there was a fire at Benttree Drive in Owensboro.

Officials say they received a call of smoke and fire coming from the house at around 11 a.m., and a neighbor informed them. The fire came from the outside and traveled up into the attic. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

Officials say no one was injured and a least three people were inside and evacuated. Two small dogs suffered smoke inhalation and are getting treated.

The damage happened in four living spaces in a 4-plex, with only three of those living spaces occupied at the time.

Owensboro Police and Owensboro Fire and Rescue were present. The fire is still under investigation, but is not deemed as suspicious.

