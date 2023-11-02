HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On November 7 Girls Inc. will use their red vans, normally used to transport members to and from their campuses, to provide free rides to polling locations.

Officials say this opportunity has two outcomes – getting people to the polls as well as teaching and encouraging the girls about the voting process. Not only is Girls Inc. offering complimentary rides to polling locations, they are also offering voters the opportunity to share with up to six young ladies and educate them on the voting process.

“This is an important opportunity for girls to learn interpersonal skills and that voters are people that come from all walks of life.” said Tish Correa Osborne, CEO. “Girls will also learn the fundamentals of Election Day such as voting is a private process, where their polling place is located, what identification to bring and the rules involved.”

If anyone would like the opportunity to ride with the girls of Girls Inc. they should call 270-684-7833 to be picked up or they may visit the Rolling Heights Campus at 2130-G East 19th Street or the Owensboro Christian Church Campus at 2818 New Hartford Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 7.