OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Unity Fellowship in Owensboro hosted its ministry’s annual Pride Picnic Sunday afternoon. Several vendors and local organizations lined up outside the church’s lawn to help celebrate.

Those who visited had opportunities to learn about resources in the area and were able to pick up goody bags and pins. Some of the other Christian organizations there tell us, “God’s love is for everyone.”

“It is important, as a representative of the church, to spread that message that God is love. That, you know, we’ve played a big role in hurting folks over the years, and we also need to play a role in being inclusive and welcoming folks just as they are,” explains Jeff Moles with the First Presbyterian Church.

Those involved at the Unity Fellowship say they also aim for inclusivity in their ministry.

