OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in western Kentucky on Wednesday to help celebrate the opening of a new center that helps residents get access to healthcare.

The ribbon was cut on Passport’s new One Stop Help Center in Owensboro. They offer help with accessing healthcare and resources. We’re told they also have free Wi-Fi and telehealth capabilities.

“To every single one of our health care heroes, my goodness,” says Gov. Beshear. “We thought we needed you before. We know we need you now. And I hope you know this entire state loves you and we are grateful for all of the work that you have put in.”

The governor also announced that McLean County is getting over $317,000 to resurface a road and renovate Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.