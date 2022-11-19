(Courtesy: Daviess County Detention Center)

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts.

“After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our Downtown Christmas Parade,” says the jail on social media.

Law enforcement partners will be teaming up Saturday afternoon to keep an eye out for the Grinch at the Owensboro-Daviess Christmas Parade. The parade starts at 4:30 p.m.

“He is approximately 6′ and 225 lbs with a greenish complexion,” jail officials say. “He was last seen in the company of a Belgian Malinois named K9 Koda. We will not rest until we find him and justice is finally served!”

The jail gives special thanks to Deputy James Barkman and his inmate workers for fortifying and decorating their portable jail cell.