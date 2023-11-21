HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Owensboro and the Owensboro Fire Department are getting ready to break ground on a new fire training center.

Officials state it will take place on Monday, November 27 at 2 p.m. at 1323 Daviess Street, and the public is invited to attend.

Officials state the new training center will be constructed on the site of the former facility on J.R. Miller Boulevard and will provide a state-of-the-art training facility for the Owensboro Fire Department.

Officials also say the project will include a new classroom/training building and a four-story modular tower and burn room.