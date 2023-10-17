HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Gulfstream Commercial Services has revealed plans that include two new restaurants in Owensboro.

A spokesperson for the business says, “From the dynamic presence of Rock-n-Roll Sushi to the mouthwatering aroma that will soon come from Slim Chickens. Pair that with Heritage Federal Credit Union’s cutting-edge banking experience and available prime spaces, the future is certainly promising.”

According to Rock-n-Roll Sushi, it is a sushi restaurant that started in Mobile, Alabama that describes itself as an “original American-style sushi restaurant founded on great food and rock ‘n’ roll music.” As for Slim Chickens, it is a chicken restaurant that serves hand-breaded chicken tenders.

According to their respective websites, neither restaurant has released an opening date.