HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Gulfstream Commercial Services is hosting a liquidation sale at Towne Square Mall.

The sale will go from September 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., through September 30 to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The company says it is open to offers on the entire lot by appointment only. People are asked to direct message the company on Facebook or email media@gulfstreamdev.com. Otherwise, all items will be priced and sold on a first come first served basis.