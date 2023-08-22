HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A gunman involved in an overnight shooting in Owensboro is still at large.

The Owensboro Police Department has released new information regarding the shooting on Monday at approximately 6:39 p.m. at the H.L. Neblett Community Center.

According to the department, officers arrived three minutes after the initial call was received by Owensboro-Daviess County Dispatch, and officers observed the victim had two gunshot wounds to the leg.

The victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by AMR for treatment.

Officials state evidence was reviewed and witnesses were interviewed. It was reported the victim was playing basketball when approached by the suspect. A brief conversation followed, and that was when the suspect produced a gun and shot the victim.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene on foot and has not been identified at this time.

The department is asking anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.