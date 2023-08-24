HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The H. L. Neblett Community Center released a statement in regard to a shooting that occured Monday.

The statement reads that the organization was made aware of a “critical incident” that occurred Monday evening at the H.L. Neblett Community Center.

A spokesperson says, “An individual entered the building with a concealed weapon and shot another individual in the gym. Our staff responded promptly and called 911. This is now an open investigation, and we want to assure the parents of the H.L. Neblett Community Center that there is no current threat to the safety of the children or staff.”

Officials say all recreational programming is suspended until further notice and only the daycare will resume. The center says recreational programming will resume once the Board of Directors and Neblett Staff can implement increased security protocols.

A news release says the center takes the physical and mental health of the children and community very seriously, and counseling was available Tuesday for all impacted. Officials say the center will communicate further as it makes “necessary changes.”

The spokesperson said, “Our sincere prayers of healing are with all impacted and we hope your prayers are with us.”