OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity broke ground today on what officials are calling a game-changer for its homeownership program.

“Ms. Virginia’s Education and Training Center” will seek to educate first-time homeowners on self-sufficiency. It was named after former Habitat executive director Virginia Braswell. Ms. Virginia has devoted years to providing affordable housing in Owensboro and was there for today’s groundbreaking.

“It is to be a building that will be used to educate people,” says Braswell. “It is a meeting place for applicants to come and learn skills and also to share with the community that needs a meeting place that’s good and safe, with a lot of parking.”

Habitat officials say this will be the first center of its kind nationwide.